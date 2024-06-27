Report – Biden Campaign ‘Had Best Fundraising Hour’ Before Debate

The Joe Biden campaign reportedly had the “best fundraising hour” ahead of Thursday night’s debate with former President Trump.

“The 6-to-7 p.m. hour was the Biden campaign’s best grassroots fundraising hour of the 2024 campaign — besting the 5-to-6 p.m. hour, which had been the record hour for grassroots fundraising, according to a campaign official,” NBC News reported on Thursday.

Exact dollar amounts were not provided.

As Breitbart News reported recently, former President Trump’s fundraising apparatus, most especially in the wake of his New York conviction, eliminated Biden’s cash advantage.

“Former President Donald Trump raised so much in May he erased President Joe Biden’s longstanding cash advantage, according to the most recent campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission,” said the report.

“According to the filings, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million in May. A ‘significant surge’ came in the last two days of the month, after Trump was convicted by a New York City jury on falsifying business records, according to Politico,” it added. “And those figures are just from large-dollar donations, and do not yet include unitemized donations of less than $200, and joint fundraising contributions that have not yet been transferred.”

