Trump Wipes Out President Biden’s Cash Advantage

Former President Donald Trump raised so much in May he erased President Joe Biden’s longstanding cash advantage, according to the most recent campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission.

According to the filings, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million in May. A “significant surge” came in the last two days of the month, after Trump was convicted by a New York City jury on falsifying business records, according to Politico.

And those figures are just from large-dollar donations, and do not yet include unitemized donations of less than $200, and joint fundraising contributions that have not yet been transferred.

At the end of May, Trump had $116.6 million in the bank, compared to $91.6 million for Biden. In total, Trump’s campaign and the RNC reported just over $170 million cash on hand, overtaking Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) with just under $157 million, according to Politico.

Biden’s previous cash advantage had meant the Biden campaign had also spent more. But now, Trump has the cash available to match Biden’s campaigning, according to the report.

The filings also show the National Republican Congressional Committee also outraised the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the first time this year.

The NRCC, which is the House Republicans’ campaign arm, brought in $12.6 million, compared to the DCCC, the House Democrats’ campaign arm, which only brought in $11.9 million — their second-lowest monthly fundraising total this year after its $9.5 million January haul, Politico reported.

Trump’s verdict helped Republicans, according to the NRCC, which noted that it had raised over $1 million from small-dollar donors the days after his conviction.

However, overall, the DCCC still has a cash advantage over the NRCC, with $78.8 million in the bank at the end of May compared to the NRCC’s $64.6 million.

The situation is similar for Senate Republicans, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee outraising the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in May, $12.4 million to $10.6 million, However, the DSCC still has a “slight” cqsh advantage over the NRSC, with $48.3 million compared to $41 million.

