Report: After Biden’s Debate Disaster, U.S. Allies Prepare for ‘Trump’s Return’

Observers abroad watched the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday night on CNN — an international network — and concluded that former President Donald Trump is likely to return to office in 2025.

Reuters reported (via the Jerusalem Post):

While the first US presidential debate of the 2024 race dwelled little on foreign policy, analysts say Joe Biden’s shaky performance will have America’s allies steeling for Donald Trump’s return. … Several Australian officials and experts attended a workshop titled “Trump 2.0” in Sydney as the debate aired. … “The mood has changed considerably after the debate, and the general view is that if you weren’t preparing for a Trump 2.0, then that is the smart play and the smart move now.”

In Israel — a country with more at stake in the U.S. elections than perhaps any other except Ukraine — the left-wing Ha’aretz called the debate a “sad night for America.”

Many Israeli outlets noted Trump’s comments on the ongoing war with Hamas — including his statements that Israel should be allowed to “finish the job,” that Hamas never would have attacked on October 7 if he were still in office, and that Biden had become a “bad Palestinian.”

But what grabbed top headlines was the statement by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman — a close Biden ally — that Biden should step aside after his disastrous performance.

