An illegal alien previously deported from the United States is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Jose Chan, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with sexual battery by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, Chan sexually assaulted the girl at her home on February 25. Following the alleged assault, the girl told her family members, who transported her to HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital.

A medical exam determined the girl had been sexually assaulted and her DNA was found on Chan after he submitted a buccal swab to law enforcement.

Chan, likely a “got-away” who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, was previously deported from the U.S. on February 9, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to law enforcement.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Chan, requesting custody of him. He remains in Okaloosa County Jail.

