A Haitian migrant accused of raping a 15-year-old girl months ago has since been released from jail on $500 bail in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old migrant from Haiti, was arrested and charged in March and indicted with aggravated rape of a child under 16 years old in Rockland, Massachusetts.

According to police, Alvarez was living at a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter when he invited the 15-year-old girl over to his room. The girl told police Alvarez promised to help her open apps on her tablet but instead, he allegedly raped her as she tried to get him to stop.

Alvarez was being held without bail in Plymouth County, Massachusetts. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents requested custody of him if he were released at any time.

Last week, Alvarez was released from jail on a $500 bail after the Plymouth County Superior Court refused to set bail at $25,000 as requested by prosecutors.

The ICE detainer against Alvarez was ignored and even though the migrant is being monitored by law enforcement with an ankle monitor, his whereabouts are not being shared with federal immigration authorities thanks to Massachusetts’s sanctuary state policy.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) has long defended sanctuary jurisdictions. As attorney general, for example, she ridiculed former President Donald Trump’s initiative to strip federal funds from cities and towns that protected criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.