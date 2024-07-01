Jill Biden: I’m ‘Trying to Be Out There’ to Show Americans What Joe Biden Has Done for Them

First Lady Jill Biden said she is “trying to be out there” to explain to the American people what she believes her husband, President Joe Biden, has achieved for them, she said during an interview published in Vogue.

Jill Biden is featured on the cover of the magazine’s August issue, and it features a lengthy profile on the first lady, who has come under the spotlight as of late as critics believe she is the driving force behind her husband refusing to drop out of the presidential race, despite widespread panic among Democrats, particularly after Thursday’s debate.

WATCH — “Panic!” CNN Panel in Full Meltdown over Biden’s Disastrous Debate Performance:

CNN

“Each campaign is unique. But this one, the urgency is different. We know what’s at stake. Joe is asking the American people to come together to draw a line in the sand against all this vitriol,” Jill Biden said. Vogue continued:

Jill Biden believes we can step back from this brink. And see beyond our differences, as she’s always trying to do — in the classroom, and on the trail in this last campaign she’ll undertake on her husband’s behalf. “We don’t need more chaos,” she continues. That’s a story of America she refuses to tell. “Fundamentally, Americans care about each other. And this anger and animosity and divisiveness…it’s not who we are. We’re good people.”

There was no mention of the divisiveness perpetuated by her husband throughout his presidency — from demonizing those who refused to bow to coronavirus mandates to insulting millions of voters across the country in his dark anti-MAGA speech.

Author Maya Singer detailed how she asked Jill Biden, “What do you say, I ask the first lady, to people who respond to a ‘we’ve got to protect democracy’ pitch by asking, ‘Well, what’s democracy done for me lately?'”

“It’s the first and only time I see her temper spark,” Singer wrote, as Jill Biden reportedly went into how she is “trying to be out there” so Americans can know everything her husband has done for them:

“If people knew what Joe’s done — with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS,” she starts, reeling off a few of the president’s first-term accomplishments: the American Rescue Plan of 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (passed the same year), and the CHIPS and Science Act, signed in 2022, crafted to spur domestic manufacture of semiconductors. “If they knew all of that — I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don’t know who did it. They don’t know who’s getting the lead out of their water. They don’t know who’s stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don’t know.” She seems bewildered by this. But then, where do people even get their news now? TikTok? Some guys’ podcast?

“That’s why I’m trying to be out there,” Jill Biden continued. “Why we’re all trying. To say, ‘This is what we’ve achieved, and this is how it affects your life.'”

WATCH — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

According to reports, Biden’s family, including Jill Biden, is encouraging him to charge ahead in the presidential race.