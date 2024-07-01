Michigan Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 4 Points

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Michigan, a recent EPIC-MRA poll found.

The survey found Trump leading Biden with support from 49 percent of respondents. Biden trails by four points, as 45 percent said they would support the 81-year-old in a head-to-head matchup.

The margin of Trump’s lead remains unchanged when third-party candidates are thrown into the mix. In that scenario, Trump leads with 42 percent, followed by Biden with 38 percent support — a four-point difference, yet again. Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in third place with ten percent support, followed by two percent for Green Party candidate Jill Stein and two percent for independent candidate Cornel West.

The survey was released June 29 but was fielded June 21 to 26, prior to the June 27 presidential debate, which sparked widespread panic among Democrats.

WATCH — “Panic!” CNN Panel in Full Meltdown over Biden’s Disastrous Debate Performance:

CNN

More via WoodTV:

Among the 600 people surveyed by EPIC-MRA, 42% identified as Democrats, 42% as Republicans and 13% as independent. Thirty-two percent were between the ages of 50 and 64, 29% were 65 or older, 21% were aged 35 to 59 and 18% were between 18 and 34. Eighty percent identified as white, 10% as Black, 2% as Latino, and 1% each as Asian and Native American. The remaining 6% identified as of other or multiple races or declined to say.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- four percent, indicating a tight race for the Wolverine State.

For greater perspective, Trump won Michigan by just .2 percent in 2016 in his matchup against twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but according to official results, Biden took the state in 2020 by 2.8 percent.

According to reports, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has warned that her state is no longer winnable, following Biden’s debate performance on Thursday.

“Whitmer had phoned O’Malley Dillon with more of an unambiguous SOS: to relay that Michigan, in the wake of the debate, was no longer winnable for Biden.” — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 1, 2024

WATCH — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate