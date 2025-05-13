A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump is authorizing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) locate illegal aliens throughout the United States by providing agents with tax information.

Last month, the IRS and ICE finalized a deal that would that allows ICE agents to request tax information on illegal aliens the agency is looking to locate and deport. Under the terms of the deal, ICE can submit a request to the IRS for information regarding an illegal alien who has been ordered deported.

From there, IRS officials can hand over such information on illegal aliens.

Left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, Immigrant Solidarity DuPage, Somos Un Pueblo Unido, and Inclusive Action for the City sued the Treasury Department to get the IRS-ICE deal blocked by a district court.

Late Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the IRS-ICE deal does not violate the Internal Revenue Code, therefore denying the request for a preliminary injunction.

“At its core, this case presents a narrow legal issue: Does the Memorandum of Understanding between the IRS and DHS violate the Internal Revenue Code? It does not,” Friedrich wrote:

The plain language of 26 U.S.C. § 6103(i)(2) mandates disclosure under the specific circumstances and preconditions outlined in the Memorandum. For this reason, the plaintiffs have failed to show they are likely to succeed on their claims. Accordingly, it is ORDERED that the plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction, is DENIED. [Emphasis added]

The case is Centro de Trabajadores Unidos v. Bessent, No. 25-cv-0677 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

