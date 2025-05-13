Carrier to Invest $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing, Creating 4,000 Jobs

Carrier announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next five years, which is expected to create about 4,000 jobs.

Carrier, described as a “global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions,” announced the additional investment in a press release, which includes an expansion of “manufacturing, innovation and workforce expansion.”

“The investment is expected to create 4,000 highly skilled jobs in R&D, manufacturing and field service,” the press release revealed.

David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO of Carrier, said in a statement the investment “marks the next chapter in our commitment to U.S. manufacturing.”

“We are building for the future by creating high-quality, skilled trade careers and empowering American workers to lead the next generation of manufacturing,” he said.

“At the same time, it positions Carrier to capture the tremendous growth ahead in our industry and deliver smart, differentiated solutions for our customers,” he added.

The company explained their investment will include “expansion of existing facilities and construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing site”:

The additional investment will fund the expansion of existing facilities and construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing site to support the production of highly engineered components for heat pumps and battery assemblies — both essential to Carrier’s Home Energy Management System (HEMS). It will also accelerate next-generation R&D, including innovations in liquid cooling for data centers and battery-enabled climate solutions technologies developed under Carrier Energy, the company’s bold, in-house start up focused on optimizing home energy use and supporting grid flexibility.

The White House currently has a website that tracks U.S. investments, which it says were “made possible by President Trump’s leadership.”

For example, the website showcases a $500 billion investment from Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle, $500 billion from NVIDIA, $500 billion from Apple, $150 billion from IBM, $100 billion from TSMC, $55 billion from Johnson & Johnson, and many, many others.

