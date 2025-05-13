The teenager accused of killing a student athlete in Frisco, Texas, by stabbing him in the chest is reportedly being allowed to graduate from high school.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that high school student Karmelo Anthony is being permitted to graduate.

“Frisco Independent School District’s about-face, deciding Anthony, 17, can graduate from Centennial High School despite his first-degree murder charge, as [sic] confirmed by his adviser and spokesman Dominque Alexander to DailyMail.com,” the outlet said.

The tragedy occurred during a track meet in April at Kuykendall Stadium, according to Breitbart News, which identified the victim as high school star athlete Austin Metcalf of Memorial High School.

The two young men were in the stands when a confrontation broke out over Anthony allegedly being told he was sitting in the wrong seat. Moments later, Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a knife:

Moments after the stabbing, the victim’s twin brother, whose name is Hunter, tried to stop his brother from bleeding. He said, “I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.” … The twins’ father, Jeff Metcalf, rushed to the scene after Hunter called his parents to tell them what happened, and said, “I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

When a police officer who came to the scene referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, Anthony reportedly said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

According to the Mail report, Alexander said, “We are in arrangements of doing an early gradation [sic]. They have agreed to allow him to graduate.”

In late April, representatives for Anthony said he was “forced to evacuate” his home to an “undisclosed location” due to death threats and harassment, per Breitbart News.

“The case grew even more controversial last week after a judge reduced Anthony’s $1 million bail to $250,000. In the days following,” the outlet said, “reports emerged that the Anthony family was taking advantage of the drastically reduced bail to use the hundreds of thousands raised from their GiveSendGo campaign to buy an expensive new home,” the outlet said. The family denies the accusation.