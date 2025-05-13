The Pentagon is reportedly barring gender transition treatments for so-called “transgender troops,” the news coming after former President Joe Biden (D) allowed such procedures.

According to Reuters, a memo from Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Stephen Ferrara said, “I am directing you to take the necessary steps to immediately implement this guidance,” the outlet reported Monday. Defense Department officials are apparently halting new hormone treatments and surgical procedures for those individuals.

The outlet also noted that “Trump signed an executive order in January, after returning to the presidency, that reversed a policy implemented under his predecessor Joe Biden that had allowed transgender troops to serve openly.”

FLASHBACK — WATCH: Rachel Levine Pushes Doctors, Pediatricians to Be “Proactive” “Ambassadors” for Trans Ideology:

In February, the U.S. Army said it would no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and would not perform gender transition procedures, per Breitbart News.

Trump signed an executive order in January that included points Trump made during his campaign about how leftists had ignored the reality of biological truth over the past few years when it came to men and women, the outlet reported:

“The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself,” Trump’s order reads, blasting the left for replacing the “immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts.” “Accordingly, my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” the order reads, making it very clear that it is now the policy of the U.S. to “recognize two sexes, male and female.”

The United States Supreme Court recently allowed Trump to exclude openly transgender people from the military, according to Breitbart News. The outlet noted it reported in April that “the Trump administration had requested the Supreme Court to stay the lower court’s ruling against the ban on transgender-identifying troops.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has been working to remove around 1,000 military personnel who openly identify as transgender from service, per Breitbart News.