Pope Leo’s Brother: The Pope Is Not Woke — He Will ‘Be Down the Middle’

Pope Leo XIV’s brother Louis Prevost said Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that the new pope was not woke and would lead the church as a centrist.

Morgan asked, “Do you think he’s going to be a very liberal pope?”

Prevost said, “No I do not. I don’t think he’s going to roll back the changes that Francis made. I think he’s going to. Here we are. Let’s continue down this path now. I don’t see. I don’t see my brother. When we were growing up, he wasn’t, like, super political. He’s not left. He’s not right. He looks at the whole scene, takes information from both sides, and somehow finds a way to go down the middle and not ruffle too many feathers.”

He continued, “As far as church law goes, he’s very well versed in canon law, church law theory, religious theories, theology. He’s he’s a big believer in canon law, which is basically that’s the church, right? How the church behaves. So I don’t see him coming pulling in tighter than what Francis has done, but he’ll maintain that.”

He added, “I don’t think he’s going to go pull the church hard left. I think he’ll just be down the middle.”

Morgan said, “Can you confirm or deny that the your little brother is woke?”

Prevost said, “I don’t know that I’d even go that far to say he’s woke. He’s probably much more liberal than I am but that’s us. And again, that’s his position as a priest in the church, as part of the clergy.”

