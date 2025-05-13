Halle Berry: ‘I Don’t Know’ If James Bond ‘Should Be A Woman’

Oscar-winning actress and James Bond film alum Halle Berry said she doesn’t know if James Bond “should be a woman,” adding that she doesn’t feel it is “the right thing to do” while taking questions at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if 007 really should be a woman. I mean in 2025 it’s nice to say, ‘Oh, he should be a woman,’ but I don’t really know if I think that’s the right thing to do,” Berry said in response to a Variety reporter who asked if she would be open to ever playing role of James Bond.

“And, no, I doubt there will be a Jinx spinoff,” the Monster’s Ball star continued, adding, “There was a time when that could have happened, probably should happened. I would have loved for that to happen, but I think that time has passed.”

Berry was also responding to a question about whether she would consider revisiting a spinoff involving her Die Another Day character, Jinx.

Reporters then, of course, segued to the topic of President Donald Trump, asking a question about the 45th and 47th president recently stating that he will tariff films made outside the United States.

“We can see that he is fighting and trying to save America and save his ass,” European Film Academy President Juliette Binoche replied.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump revealed earlier this month that his administration will impose a 100 percent tariff “on any and all” movies coming into the United States that are produced in foreign countries, noting that the film industry in the U.S. has been “dying.”

In his announcement, Trump noted that other countries were “offering all sorts of incentives” in order to draw filmmakers and studios away from the U.S., adding that he will authorize the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to “begin the process of instituting” a 100 percent tariff on movies produced outside the United States.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, and is set to run until May 24.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.