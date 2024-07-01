Social Media Users Mock Biden’s Bronzed Appearance During White House Address

President Joe Biden’s skin tone bordered on an orange hue during his White House address about the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling on Monday.

The short address, after which he took no questions, comes on the heels of his gaffe-ridden debate performance on Thursday in which he looked pale and ashen. The Biden team noted he was ill with a cold.

After quoting a Supreme Court justice during his speech, Biden said, “End of quote.” It was not clear whether he meant to say that or whether he was accidentally reading teleprompter instructions, as he has done in the past.

He refused to take questions from the press as he left the podium.

Biden’s speech about the Court’s ruling came just days after his terrible debate performance. Political experts said the speech was intended to change the media cycle from his debate performance to the Court’s decision.

Biden, however, sparked mockery because he appeared to be wearing makeup that made him look orange, a color associated with former President Donald Trump’s iconic television career.

Somebody at the White House finally applied bronzer to the president pic.twitter.com/PrmF4sTKAH — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 1, 2024

Yea they’re going to have to drop the “orange man” attack after tonight! Wow! That’s more spray tan than SEC sorority girls during rush week! pic.twitter.com/x0u8xeuXXJ — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.