Conservatives Celebrate Independence Day: ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’

Well-known conservative political figures celebrated Independence Day on Thursday, championing the unique American spirit and remembering all the sacrifices made throughout American history in standing up against tyranny.

Former President Donald Trump shared two videos on Truth Social, which featured Trump with hopeful words about the country’s future.

“We will proclaim the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. America’s future is in our hands. And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come,” Trump said.

“Happy Independence Day! Today, we remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us to secure our liberty,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said.

“Let’s stand strong against tyranny and ensure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave!” she added:

Happy Independence Day! Today, we remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us to secure our liberty. Let’s stand strong against tyranny and ensure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VCuQQhtKf5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 4, 2024

“248 years ago, our great nation declared independence from the British and fought for our God-given rights and freedom. We are thankful for the brave American heroes, from 1776 to now, who have made the ultimate sacrifice–making our nation the ‘shining city on a hill’ and giving hope to the world,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

“Today, we are grateful to live in the land of the free as we celebrate with our friends and family. May God continue to bless the United States of America,” he added.

“As we gather to celebrate the birth of our great nation on this July 4th, we are reminded of the principles of freedom, independence, and the unwavering spirit that has made America the land of opportunity. Happy Independence Day! ” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said:

As we gather to celebrate the birth of our great nation on this July 4th, we are reminded of the principles of freedom, independence, and the unwavering spirit that has made America the land of opportunity. Happy Independence Day! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dFLsBbw6jr — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) July 4, 2024

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard used the day to remind Americans that “we live in dangerous times,” urging them to “reflect on the ideals of freedom enshrined in our Constitution that are the bedrock of our republic.”

“Our freedoms are under attack – we must stand together, no matter our politics, race or religion & defend them,” she added:

We live in dangerous times. #IndependenceDay is an opportunity to reflect on the ideals of freedom enshrined in our Constitution that are the bedrock of our republic. Our freedoms are under attack – we must stand together, no matter our politics, race or religion & defend them. pic.twitter.com/2lx9bhko2s — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 4, 2024

“Happy #IndependenceDay! As we celebrate, we must also remember where our #freedom comes from—it comes from God,” Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said, thanking God for “this great nation and our freedom from tyranny—and for His hand of mercy and blessing on it through the years.”

“My prayer this #July4 is that we would turn to God rather than turning farther away from Him,” he added as others shared their thoughts and reflections:

Happy #IndependenceDay! As we celebrate, we must also remember where our #freedom comes from—it comes from God. I thank Him for this great nation and our freedom from tyranny—and for His hand of mercy and blessing on it through the years. My prayer this #July4 is that we would… pic.twitter.com/pvvYrHZKUu — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) July 4, 2024

“We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately,” Ben Franklin said 248 years ago after signing the Declaration of Independence. 248 years later, we are still hanging together as the UNITED States of America. Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/73HNpYhw9s — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 4, 2024

Happy Independence Day Be sure to celebrate the freedoms & liberties our gr8 country allows us 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ulzv41gACv — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 4, 2024

Happy 4th of July! Whether you're on the right, the left, or anywhere in between, let's continue our commitment to a path of limited government to best protect our God-given liberties. From my family to yours, Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/bE4xefLgPY — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 4, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had one of the lengthiest posts Thursday morning, reemphasizing what was at stake for the Founding Fathers.

“248 years ago, 56 men signed a declaration announcing independence from Great Britain and asserting that individual rights are gifts from God, not a courtesy of the state. They pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the cause,” he said, explaining that their signatures would “in the event the revolution failed, become their own death warrant.”

“They were leading, not following — most colonists either remained loyal to the British crown or were unwilling to take sides. The battle ahead was difficult, and they never had great odds of actually winning against the most powerful nation on earth,” DeSantis continued:

The ultimate victory in the battle for independence remains a watershed moment in history, powered by the stirring words of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“Happy Fourth of July and God bless the patriots who risked everything so that we could be free!” the governor said: