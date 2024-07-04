Donald Trump Unleashes in Savage Fourth of July Post

Former President Donald Trump unleashed in a savage Fourth of July post, wishing a happy Independence Day to all, including some he described as “our highly incapable ‘President’ and Vice President Kamala Harris, even mentioning the “Great Willie Brown of San Francisco.”

Trump began, after previously sharing inspirational Independence Day videos on his Truth Social page:

Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable ‘President,’ who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was ‘International Travel (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a ‘cold.’

Trump continued to call out Biden for his range of excuses for his poor debate performance and then he unleashed on Biden’s second in line.

“Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged? Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris,” Trump said. Trump continued, throwing shade as Willie Brown dated Harris and appointed her to two state jobs:

She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a ‘highly talented’ politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco.

“Someone else that I have to compliment is a Deranged Biden Prosecutor named Jack Smith, who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost. The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he exclaimed.

Trump’s post also comes on the heels of him hijacking the establishment media’s attempt at knocking him by sharing the video of himself bashing Biden on his own Truth Social page, which features him calling the 81 year old an “old broken down pile of crap.”