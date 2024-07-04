Donald Trump Proudly Shares Viral Video Bashing Joe Biden: ‘Old Broken Down Pile of Crap’

Former President Donald Trump proudly shared a viral video of himself bashing President Joe Biden on the golf course post-debate, essentially sucking the wind out of the sails of the establishment media by not only reposting the clip but adding the all-caps caption, “NO TAX ON TIPS,” as he handed a group of individuals off camera cash in the viral recording.

“How did I do with the debate the other night?” Trump asks a group of individuals, handing them the cash from the golf cart. His youngest son, Barron Trump, can be seen riding shotgun throughout the exchange.

Trump, wearing a polo that has “MAGA” on the collar and “47” prominently on the sleeve, can then be heard calling Biden an “old broken down pile of crap” and a “bad guy.”

He then tells the individuals that Biden is rumored to quit the race because of him.

“That means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better,” Trump says as he slips on a glove. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so fucking bad,” Trump says before pivoting back.

“But can you imagine that guy…dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person. He’s a fierce man, very tough guy. And they see him, they probably…but they just announced he’s probably quitting,” Trump says.

“[We’ll] keep knocking them out, right?” Trump says as he drives off.

The Daily Beast first obtained the video, seemingly framing it as negative for the former president. However, many on social media were quick to point to Trump’s ability to turn a narrative around, as he humorously shared the video himself, with the caption, “NO TAX ON TIPS!”

Omgg Trump just posted the leaked daily beast video of him sh*tting on Biden and Kamala with the caption “No tax on tips!” as he slid the caddy a Benji Funniest president of all time pic.twitter.com/O3wfFSrTB1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 4, 2024

“Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad,” Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles told the Daily Beast, which initially reached out for a comment on the video.

“Make no mistake that Democrats, the mainstream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public—Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House,” the statement continued.

“Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris,” it added.