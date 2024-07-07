White House staffers have reportedly created a document with photos and instructions for President Joe Biden to “walk” to the podium during events.

One template of the five-page document, which was obtained by Axios, shows a “large picture of the event space” on different pages, with words in “big text” that say, “View from podium” and “View from audience.”

The document also reportedly shows two different photos with the words “Walk to podium,” according to the outlet.

One person who had reportedly staffed an event for the president in the past year and a half told the outlet that the White House had “treated” a “simple fundraiser at a private residence” as if it “was a NATO summit.”

The outlet notes that:

Before a presidential event, the White House sends event staffers a document to emulate when preparing their own materials for the president.

While the unnamed staffer explained to the outlet that they had been “surprised” that a “seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed” instruction regarding “how to enter and exit a room,” an unnamed White House official explained that this was a “common reaction” for people to have if they are unfamiliar with “seeing advance teams work.”

The Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown University describes an advance team as being the “term used to refer to the team of folks — usually on a political campaign or for a political operate themselves — in charge of the logistics and operations of any high-level event.”

Advance work in politics is described as being “intensive and detail-focused” for each President of the United States, according to the outlet.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates explained to the outlet that advance work includes “high levels of detail and precision” no matter who the current president is.

Several people took to social media to point out that this was not normal, while others pointed out that this was “common” in advance work.

“When I was Director of Advance we never had to do that for President Trump,” Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) wrote in a post on X. “Yikes.”

“He’s fine,” Henry Rodgers, the Chief National Correspondent for the Daily Caller wrote in a post on X.

“Diagrams of presidential movements are common in WH Advance,” Matt Mackowiak, a Republican operative and the Chairman of the Travis County Republican Party wrote in a post. “I prepared them myself in 2005.”

“This is called ‘advance work’ and literally every single campaign has it, but you know that,” another person wrote.

“The media is going for its ‘kill shot’ this week,” radio talk show host Pete Mundo wrote. “Because Jill won’t make Joe step down, they’re going to just try to embarrass this guy so badly, like the article below. It going to be a historic week to follow!”

Since the presidential debate on June 27 between Biden and former President Donald Trump, several Democrats, donors, and voters have called for Biden to be replaced and have questioned if he is able to serve another term as president.

Despite growing calls for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, Biden and his campaign have remained adamant that he is remaining in the race.