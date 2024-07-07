Bombshell Judiciary Report: Joe Biden’s Social Service Programs for Migrants Almost Ensure They Are Never Deported

Two social service programs for migrants, created by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are also covertly serving as a deportation shield, a bombshell interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee suggests.

The report details the administration’s Young Adult Case Management Program (YACMP) and Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP), “both of which ensure illegal aliens receive social services once they are released into the United States.”

In particular, the Biden administration has sought to transform DHS’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) — designed to GPS-track and monitor those migrants who are in deportation proceedings but not detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — into a social services system that offers cultural orientation, legal advice, and mental health resources while connecting migrants to taxpayer-funded programs like food stamps and Medicaid.

ATD’s Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), oppositely, deploys facial recognition and voice identification technology as well as GPS tracking to follow migrants who are not kept in ICE detention. The Heritage Foundation previously noted that ISAP is about 98 percent effective when migrants are kept on ISAP through the entirety of their deportation proceedings.

With YACMP and CMPP, Biden’s DHS has made sure that migrants cannot be placed on ISAP and thus are not monitored or tracked while living in the U.S. awaiting deportation hearings.

As of February, more than 6,500 migrants were enrolled in YACMP and only four had been deported from the U.S. while 14 had self-deported. This indicates that of those migrants enrolled in YACMP, fewer than 0.3 percent have been removed from the U.S. even though hundreds have been non-compliant with the program.

Likewise, close to 340 migrants have been enrolled in CMPP including almost 100 single adult border crossers. As of February, none of the migrants enrolled in CMPP have been deported from the U.S.

The House Judiciary Committee, and critics, point to a little-known bureaucrat, Claire Trickler-McNulty, as the key figure behind turning ATD from an enforcement tool to a social services slush fund.

Among Trickler-McNulty’s associations is Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), which she previously worked for. KIND, financially linked to George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, helps young migrants fight the government’s deportation cases against them.

“Claire Trickler-McNulty is one of the most dangerous Alejandro Mayorkas underlings lurking in the shadows as part of a calculated effort to gut immigration enforcement,” RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) told Breitbart News.

Trickler-McNulty joined the Biden administration in January 2021 as a top official at ICE’s Office of Detention Policy and Planning.

DHS, under Mayorkas’s leadership, rebranded the office to the Office of Immigration Program Evaluation (OIPE), which Trickler-McNulty served as assistant director of until April of this year when she left to serve a six-month detail as senior counselor to the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Trickler-McNulty’s departure from OIPE, which has since been shuttered, came just weeks after the House Judiciary Committee requested she appear before the committee for a transcribed interview as part of increased oversight of her office.

After her post at USCIS ends later this year, Trickler-McNulty plans to rejoin ICE.

“If it was a radical ICE decision or program, her fingerprints were all over it,” Hauman said. “The fact that she is returning to ICE even though her program evaluation office was rightfully scrapped is highly alarming. Republicans on Capitol Hill must demand answers — and fast.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.