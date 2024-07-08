Ilhan Omar Backs Biden: ‘Everybody’s Supporting the President’

Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) expressed her support for President Joe Biden despite calls from pundits for him to step down following his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Ilhan Omar reportedly expressed her support for President Joe Biden during a conference call with him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s critiqued the administration’s policy toward Israel, says Biden has her support to remain the Democratic nominee. ‘Outside a few outliers I think everybody’s supporting the president,'” announced Hill reporter Maeve Sheehey on Monday.

Ilhan Omar says Biden has her support and aside from a “few outliers,” she thinks Democrats are in sync with backing the president. Her advice to Biden about handling criticisms on his ability to be the nominee: “Stop paying attention. Keep doing the work.” — Rachel Schilke (@rachel_schilke) July 8, 2024

Between Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), it seems that the squad, perhaps Biden’s fiercest opposition within his own party, will support the president and resist calls for him to step down. On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said that “the matter is closed.”

“I have spoken to the President over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then and he has made clear since that he is in this race. The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning, he has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him,” she said.

Though calls for Biden to step down were broad across the political spectrum in the wake of the first presidential debate, the president’s stalwart commitment to staying in the race has caused many to second-guess their original stance. On Monday, he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that only the “elites” have asked him to drop out while the people still want him:

I was one of the few people out there publicly saying before the 2022 election, “There will be no red wave; there will be no red wave.” I’ve been all over the country. I didn’t believe it at all. Then, in 2023 key elections, I went into those races, not every one of them but a lot of them, saying we were going to win. We won those. The American public is not going to move away from me as an average voter. Again, I’m here for two reasons, pal. One, to rebuild the economy for hard-working middle-class people, to give everybody a shot, a straight shot. Everybody gets a fair chance, number one. Number two, remember about all this talk about how I don’t have the black support? Give me a break. Come with me, watch. I’m getting frustrated by the elites, not you guys, the elites in the party, oh, they know so much more. Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me, announce for president, challenge me at the convention.

Since then, prominent Democrats in the party have publicly backed Biden while denouncing calls for him to drop out.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.