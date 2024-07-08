Poll: More Swing State Voters Say Trump Is Mentally Fit, in Good Health Compared to Biden

More swing state voters say former President Donald Trump is mentally fit and in good health compared to President Joe Biden, a post-debate survey from Morning Consult found.

The survey examined the sentiments of voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and found a plurality, 44 percent, describing Biden as “too old,” compared to 41 percent who said the same for Trump.

However, the biggest differences came into play when asked who they believe is more “mentally fit.” Only 23 percent attached the attribute to Biden, compare to 45 percent who said the same of Trump. That reflects a three-point dip for Biden and two-point bump for Trump since February’s results.

The survey also asked swing state voters to assign the attribute “good health” to either Trump or Biden. Just 15 percent described Biden as someone with that attribute, down from 19 percent who said the same in February. Nearly half, 48 percent, described Trump as the candidate in good health, up from 45 percent in February. Nearly one-third said “neither,” and six percent said “both.”

The survey was taken post-debate — from July 1-5, 2024, among more than 4,000 registered voters in key swing states. It has a +/- 5 percent margin of error.

It comes as Biden desperately doubles down amid widespread calls from many panicked Democrats to bow out of the presidential race following his lackluster debate performance.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Biden recently sent a letter to concerned congressional Democrats, making his intentions crystal clear.

“I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he wrote, emphasizing, “I have no doubt that I — and we — can and will beat Donald Trump”:

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

Biden also made an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where he made it clear, again, that he is absolutely not dropping out of the race.

“All the data, all the data shows that the average Democrat out there voted, and 14 million of them had voted for me. Still want me to be the nominee. Number one,” Biden said. “Number two, the idea that Donald Trump is, has gained in any substantial way has his arguments for why he should be president is any more convincing than it was, two weeks or three weeks ago. It’s just not there.”

