Two well-connected Democrat advisers are reportedly shopping a plan to replace President Joe Biden on the 2024 ticket through a “blitz primary” process before the party’s August convention.

According to Semafor, the plan was authored by former Obama and Clinton administration official and current Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks and Ted Dintersmith, a venture capitalist and donor.

Their plan has been circulated among Democrat donors and fundraisers, as well as officials within the Biden campaign and administration, according to the outlet.

The plan would reportedly entail:

— Biden stepping down as the Democrat nominee in mid-July, announcing the new system, with support from Vice President Kamala Harris;

— potential candidates having a “few days” to throw their hats in the ring;

— the Democrat Party beginning a primary “sprint” in which the six candidates with the most votes from delegates pledge to run “positive-only campaigns” in the month leading up to the convention;

— weekly forums with each candidate moderated by “cultural icons” such as Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Taylor Swift in order to engage voters;

— the nominee being chosen by delegates before the start of the Chicago convention on Aug. 19 and being announced “with plenty of fanfare on the third day of the gathering”;

— the nominee being unveiled on stage with Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton; and

— Biden being celebrated as a “modern-day George Washington.”

The memo states, according to Semafor: “We can limp to shameful, avoidable democracy-ending defeat. Or Democrats can make this Our Finest Hour. While we hope for help from Lord Almighty, the Lord helps those who help themselves. We need to act. Now.”

"This guy is someone who now can’t make a decision in the middle of the night.” https://t.co/Ci2vNYZ0EG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2024

Brooks told Semafor she has heard “near-universal support from individuals to whom she has sent the memo.”

A Biden campaign spokesperson responded that Biden would remain in the race, and pointed to a maximum donation from a top donor last week and argued that grassroots fundraising remains strong.

