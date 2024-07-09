Exclusive — Rep. Chip Roy: Joe Biden Could Not Prove Competence; Decline ‘Not Something You Want to See’

President Joe Biden’s seeming decline is “not something you want to see,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who filed a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I’ll start with the premise that none of us take any great joy in watching the president of the United States — the most … important position in the world, the leader of the free world — in that state, right?” Roy remarked when asked about the chatter in Washington, DC, over Biden’s physical and mental state, particularly following the first 2024 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

“It’s just, that is not something you want to see,” he said despite his strong disagreements with Biden.

“I’ve got very strong disagreements, so, you know, metaphorically, politically violent disagreements with the current president. But, the fact that you watch him in that debilitated state, you know, wandering off at the G7 summits and walking around the stage in Normandy and just, you know, unable to put two sentences together,” Roy said, criticizing Biden’s appearance with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, where he doubled down, making it clear he is not going anywhere

“And then, even in that pathetic conference with Joe Scarborough — news conference, or whatever, interview — he couldn’t even put a sentence together there to defend his competence. I mean, that’s the problem, and he has the nuclear codes,” Roy said.

“That’s why I filed the resolution, you know, calling on the vice president to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment,” he said, originally announcing that action on June 28. At the time, Roy said in a statement:

I put forth a resolution calling upon the Vice President to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the President of the United States is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.

“We can’t do anything, right?” Roy told host Mike Slater. “I mean, only the vice president can.”

