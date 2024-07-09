Jill Biden (Again) Declares She’s ‘all in’ for Joe’s Reelection

Jill Biden on Monday again declared herself “all in” on her husband’s bid to remain as the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee in a direct challenge to the octogenarian’s increasing number of detractors.

She made her public promise just hours after President Joe Biden said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the “elites” calling on him to drop out of the presidential race should challenge him at the Democratic National Convention, as Breitbart News reported.

AP reports the first lady told a military crowd in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first of three battleground states she visited on the president’s behalf during a day of busy campaign stops, that she is also not backing down:

For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he’s all in. That’s the decision that he’s made, and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too.

Later Monday, in remarks at an American Legion post in Tampa, Florida, the AP report outlined she said her husband considers support of the military and veterans a “sacred obligation” that she sought to contrast with former President Donald Trump.

“As commander in chief, President Biden wakes up every morning ready to work for you,” Jill Biden said. “Donald Trump wakes up every morning thinking of one person and one person only: himself.”

Jill Biden addressed another military audience later Monday in Columbus, Georgia, home of the Army’s sprawling Fort Moore.

The busy day on the campaign trail on her husband’s behalf follows his disastrous showing in the first presidential debate where he was roundly beaten by Trump.

It also builds on her continuous calls for Democrats to rally behind him, as Breitbart News reported.