Loved ones of Rachel Morin, a mother of five children who was murdered last year, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien “got-away” MS-13 gang member, will represent the nation’s Angel Families at the Republican National Convention (RNC) next week as honored guests of former President Donald Trump.

Days ahead of next week’s RNC, where Trump will formally accept the Republican Party nomination for president, Morin’s family members will be in attendance and her sister, Erin Layman, will speak before the nation on the evening of July 16 — likely highlighting the human costs of illegal immigration on President Joe Biden’s watch.

The Baltimore Sun reports:

Family members of Rachel Morin … have accepted invitations from former President Donald Trump to attend the 2024 Republican National Convention next week. Morin’s family, including her half-sister, Erin Layman, and Layman’s husband; Morin’s two youngest children and their father; Rachel’s brothers, Nathan, Josh and Michael Morin; and Michael Morin’s family have all accepted invitations to attend the convention … with all expenses paid by the Trump campaign, Layman said.

Morin’s murder last year in Harford County, Maryland, has swept national headlines and been at the forefront of debate over the impact of unfettered illegal immigration, where more than nine million migrants have crossed U.S. borders since Biden took office in January 2021.

On August 5, 2023, Morin went for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection with Morin’s murder.

Prosecutors have since alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Morin to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted this month on first and second-degree murder charges as well as rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among at least two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the southern border on Biden’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he allegedly raped and murdered Morin.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of having murdered a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

Martinez Hernandez is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

