Former President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday, as she continues to appear largely dismissive of President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive and physical issues; Trump asserted that she is actually “more of a cognitive mess than Sleepy Crooked Joe” and the true threat to democracy.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is more of a cognitive mess than Sleepy Crooked Joe. She also suffers from a terminal case of TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump said in a post on X.

“She is a total nut job, who impeached me TWICE, and lost. Now I see her going around, barely, and saying that I am a threat to Democracy. No, this is just Radical Left Democrat Disinformation, which is all that they’re good at,” Trump continued, noting that Pelosi, who is 84, is “trying to convince anyone that will listen that Crooked Joe is a mental giant, and in great form, which everyone knows, he is not.”

“She’s just continuing the LIE to the American People,” he said, hijacking a favorite leftist line by concluding that she is the true threat to democracy:

Crazy Nancy is a threat to Democracy, a very sick one — And remember, she took full responsibility for not doing her job on Jan 6. It was her fault, and I’d like to thank her daughter for supplying the tape of Nancy’s “confession,” but what took so long? Hiding evidence is a crime!

Trump’s remark comes as Pelosi has walked the line carefully following Biden’s poor debate performance, which has sparked panic among Democrats across the country. Instead of focusing on the concerns at hand, Pelosi has continued to deflect. Just days after the debate, Pelosi appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and bizarrely asserted that it is Trump — not Biden — who could be suffering from dementia.

“By the way, the press — and for some reason they don’t, there are healthcare professionals who think that Trump has dementia,” Pelosi said, essentially deflecting from growing concerns over Biden’s physical and mental stamina.

“That his connection of his thoughts does not go together. It’s not only that, he just lies. He doesn’t even know the truth. So, if we’re talking about mental acuity, let’s be fair about it,” she said.

That same day, Pelosi also appeared on MSNBC’s Inside, where she referred to Trump as a “dangerous person and evil.”

While the 84-year-old has admitted that it is a “legitimate question” to ask if Biden’s debate performance was an episode or a condition, she softened the blow by asserting that it is legitimate to ask of “both candidates.”

Trump’s remark comes on the heels of Pelosi getting feisty with a reporter who asked about her position on Biden remaining in the race amid Democrat concerns. The former speaker snapped at the reporter, stating that she would not discuss the “fate of our nation” in a hallway.

When asked if she was concerned if Biden could win in November, Pelosi said she believed Biden could win but snapped again, asking the reporter, “Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway.”

On Wednesday, Pelosi said it is “up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” asserting that Biden is “beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision.”

“Whatever he decides, we go with,” she said of Democrats.