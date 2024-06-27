CNN’s John King: Top Dems in ‘Aggressive Panic’ After This Debate

CNN host John King said Thursday on CNN’s post-presidential debate that top Democrats are in a panic after President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

King said, “Anderson this was a game changing debate in the sense that right now as we speak, there is a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party. It started minutes into the debate and it continues right now. It involves party strategy just an involves elected officials. It involves fundraisers. And they’re having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket and they’re having conversations about what they should do about it.”

He added, “Some of those conversations include should we go to the White House and asked the president step aside? Others are other the conversations are about should prominent Democrats go public with that call. But because they feel this debate was so terrible, they do say in moments in a debate later, the president got better and got his footing. But then at the end, even his closing statement was a little halting.”

