Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reamed the New York Times for mischaracterizing her comments on whether President Joe Biden should step aside in 2024, illustrating how fraught this week is for the survival of his candidacy after his dud debate performance.

After the newspaper reported Pelosi had suggested in an MSNBC interview that Biden “reconsider” his decision to stay in the race and that she was the most senior Democrat so far to do so, the former House Speaker’s office released a harsh statement.

“The president is great and there are some misrepresentations of what I have said,” the statement to the New York Times begins. “I have never said he should reconsider his decision. The decision is the president’s. I don’t know what’s happened to the New York Times that they make up news. It isn’t true.”

Pelosi was referring to a Times article headlined: “Pelosi Suggests That Biden Reconsider Decision to Stay in the Race.”

RELATED — Pelosi: ‘I’ve Said to Everyone’ Hold Off on Biden Decisions Until After NATO Summit

The article quoted the former speaker as saying, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run… . We’re all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short.”

She was also quoted as saying, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”

The Times updated the article with her statement, but said her comments “amounted to a bombshell among Democrats who are puzzling over Mr. Biden’s future” and that she “quickly moved to walk back any suggestion that she was suggesting he should exit the race.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.