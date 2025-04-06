WATCH: Fight Erupts at Buffalo Wild Wings After Auburn Loses to Florida

It was a rough evening on Saturday when people began punching, screaming, and yelling at each other inside a restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, following a basketball game.
The incident happened after the Florida Gators defeated the Auburn Tigers 79 to 73, per AL.com.
The game had come to a close around 7:30 p.m. and police were dispatched to the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on John Hawkins Parkway due to a fight.
Video footage shows one person in a yellow T-shirt and white hat appearing to hit another person in a pink shirt. Moments later, others ran over to separate those who were fighting.
Angry voices and screaming are heard in the background as the fight continues:
A still image shows the fight with several people in the background looking on in horror:
Social media users were quick to comment on the brawl that disrupted the restaurant, one person writing, “More aggressive than the football team.”
“May I have a to go bag please,” someone else commented, while another person said, “That’s just sad.”
According to Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba, officers arrived at the scene at 7:45 p.m. Authorities did not confirm the brawl was connected to the team’s loss.
“Czeskleba said no injuries were reported and no arrests made,” the AL.com article read.
In a social media post at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, podcast host Will Harris said he witnessed the brawl and gave details as to what allegedly happened:
“I’m at the Hoover Buffalo Wild Wings and a full on fight just broke out between several people at the conclusion of the Florida-Auburn game. Florida fans egging on Auburn fans and a woman slapped a man and then fists started flying… Tables on the floor, broken glasses.. mess,” he wrote:
He later replied to others in the comments of his post, writing, “Thankfully the situation was diffused in about 2 minutes or so and cops responded quickly.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.