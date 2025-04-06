WATCH: Fight Erupts at Buffalo Wild Wings After Auburn Loses to Florida

It was a rough evening on Saturday when people began punching, screaming, and yelling at each other inside a restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, following a basketball game.

The incident happened after the Florida Gators defeated the Auburn Tigers 79 to 73, per AL.com.

The game had come to a close around 7:30 p.m. and police were dispatched to the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on John Hawkins Parkway due to a fight.

Video footage shows one person in a yellow T-shirt and white hat appearing to hit another person in a pink shirt. Moments later, others ran over to separate those who were fighting.