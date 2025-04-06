Washington State School Athletics Board Says Banning Trans Athletes Would ‘Violate State Law’

The state organization that governs school sports in Washington State says that submitting to Trump’s Title IX rules and banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports would violate the state’s inclusion laws.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has two amendments under consideration that would acquiesce to Trump’s ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports and propose a third sports category for trans players. But the proposals are already meeting with disdain from WIAA officials, according to Fox Sports.

WIAA communications director Sean Bessette has already made a statement saying that the amendments would violate the state’s extreme, left-wing laws.

“The WIAA has been told by the Attorney General’s office, the Office for Civil Rights, and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction that proposed amendments ML/HS #7 and ML/HS #8 would be a violation under current Washington state law, affirming our attorney’s legal review,” Bessette explained.

“The WIAA remains committed to following state law, and those amendments focused on gender-identity participation would not be implemented on August 1 if they were to pass under current state law,” he said, adding, “If state law were to change, the WIAA’s Executive Board has the authority and would need to alter the Association’s rules accordingly.”

Even if the 53-member representative assembly approves the proposals, it won’t alter the organization’s rules as they are “advisory notes” only, not official rules.

“Amendment would not be implemented under current State Law,” says the language for both proposals, ML/HS #7 and ML/HS #8.

Washington State law is clear, and it goes back years. Schools are required to allow students who identify as transgender to play in whatever category they choose.

The clear conclusion thus far in the state means that Washington schools will continue to defy Federal Title IX rules regarding transgender athletes, whether these two proposals pass or not. And it is doubtful they will pass, in any case.

Not everyone in the state agrees with the far left’s ideals. One school district has bucked the state and pleaded with the Trump administration to force Washington to comply with the trans athlete ban.

But state officials are lining up to slap down this dissension. Indeed, state officials have already declared war on a girl who plays for the Tumwater High School girls’ basketball team after she refused to take the court against a team that included a trans player.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.