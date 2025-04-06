Carville Compares Those Cooperating with Trump to Nazi Collaborators

Democratic strategist James Carville said Friday his “Politicon” podcast that those who cooperate with President Donald Trump’s administration were comparable to Nazi collaborators in World War II.

Carville said, “How disgraced must these law firms feel now? How disgraced must these companies that are sucking up to him – that are giving him tens of millions of dollars for access. Do you know what’s going to happen? Do you know how this ends? Do you know these collaborators, what the country is going to feel towards collaborators with this regime? Maybe you need to go in history and see what happened in August of 1944 after Paris was liberated. They didn’t take very kindly to the collaborators. No. It was not a very pretty sight in the streets of Paris.”

He added, “I’m not saying that these people should be placed in pajamas and have their head shaved, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and spit on. I’m not saying that, but I’m saying that that did happen. And I’m saying that these people betrayed the French nation in the same way that I think that these law firms and these giant corporate conglomerates are betraying the United States. What their comeuppance is I can only guess. I don’t believe in any kind of, don’t believe you should assault anybody.”

