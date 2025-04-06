Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton launched his reelection bid last month as part of an ongoing effort to keep one of Orange County’s most prized city red and conservative in the heart of deep-blue California.

Despite concerted efforts by Democrats to flip Southern California’s reliably red Orange County in recent years, cities like Newport Beach have continued to weather the storm while serving as a contrast to cities like Los Angeles. Joe Stapleton launched his reelection for mayor with a fundraiser on March 27th that pulled in a record-breaking $175,000 in contributions.

“Stapleton, together with dream team Alexandra Taylor and Lauryn Killian brought together 180 leading supporters raising over $175,000 contributions in a single night,” Stapleton’s campaign announced in a press release. “The event was hosted by the Gitibin family — the energy of the night further solidified the Mayor’s strong position in the community as he seeks another term in office.”

Stapleton was first elected to the Newport Beach City Council in 2022 before being elected mayor by a vote of the city council in 2024. As the Newport Beach Independent reported at the time, it was also a historic moment with the welcoming of the first woman-majority city council.

In his remarks at the fundraiser last month, Stapleton pledged to keep Newport Beach a model of excellence in contrast to the failure of leadership seen in cities like Los Angeles.

“While we have made tremendous progress, I know there is still more work to do,” Stapleton said. “That’s why I am so grateful for the support in this room tonight. Strong leadership matters, and together, we will continue to protect and enhance our great city.”

The mayor also outlined his key accomplishments since becoming mayor, including a sharp reduction in the city’s homeless population down to just 11 individuals, an expansion of police capabilities, and a prestigious Class 1 rating for the city’s fire department.

No opponent to Stapleton has been declared as of yet.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.