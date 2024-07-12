Exclusive: Tom Cotton — AG Merrick Garland Must Fire Top DOJ Official Kristen Clarke: ‘Lying to Congress Under Oath Is a Felony’

Clarke offered an exclusive statement to leftwing CNN in May — seeking to counter criticism against her — in which she admitted she had been arrested but argued that she was not required to disclose that fact because the arrest was later expunged.

“Clarke acknowledged that she was arrested in her statement on Wednesday but said the arrest was expunged – meaning it was removed from her record and no longer exists – and that she wasn’t required to disclose it,” that report reads.

An expungement is a civil action and is not a pardon. Records that have been expunged are “destroyed or sealed,” according to Black’s Law Dictionary, in a manner that blocks the public from accessing them or verifying their existence. Multiple justifications exist for expungement by a judge.

Cotton and his cosigners insist that, despite what happened after the arrest, Clarke lied about being arrested, committing perjury.

“Lying to Congress under oath is a felony,” Cotton writes.

Cotton further presses Garland, using his own statement before the committee.