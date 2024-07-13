Democrats and Never Trumpers condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

As Breitbart News reported, shots rang out as former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One shot appeared to have hit him, though the Secret Service later clarified that president was alive and recovering following the shooting.

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Speaker of the House, emphatically condemned the violence and wished former President Donald Trump well. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) condemned the violence as well.

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 13, 2024

I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2024

My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 13, 2024

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tweeted, “Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family.”

People on the Never Trump side – Republicans who either opposed Trump in 2016 or opposed him after 2020 – also condemned the violence and wished the former president well.

Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 13, 2024

Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 13, 2024

Pray for our broken country. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 13, 2024

Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 13, 2024

Sickened and saddened. Violence of any kind is unacceptable. Thoughts are with President Trump and his family. We are a nation in distress. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PRaIYVptGL — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 13, 2024

As of this writing, President Biden has not yet issued a statement, though initial reports were that he was in church at the time of the shooting and may be getting briefed on the situation. The identity of the shooter or their motives have not been confirmed.