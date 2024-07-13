Exclusive — Republican National Convention Co-Chair Dave Bossie: Event All About Forgotten Men and Women

The upcoming Republican National Convention is all about the forgotten men and women of America, highlighting them and their stories, Dave Bossie, the co-chair of the convention and the president of Citizens United, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, days ahead of the big event.

Bossie, who also served as deputy campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2016, previewed the programming of the upcoming convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is actually the first in-person Republican National Committee convention to take place in eight years. However, this convention will be different, as it will focus more on the American people.

“We are trying to make it big and powerful and make it memorable … but instead of, historically speaking, politicians coming out and speaking — one after the other, usually in a four-night convention, there’s usually about 40 or 50 speakers — this year, we’re going to have between 100 and 120 speakers, and that’s because we have Americans speaking to the American people, meaning your average American,” Bossie said.

One of the speakers, for example, is a mother whose daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. Another speaker is a father who lost his son to MS-13 Gang violence.

“We have somebody whose property has been just destroyed by illegal immigrants. We have one American after another telling their stories to the American people and how impactful these different policies that Joe Biden has foisted on the American people have destroyed their lives,” Bossie said, adding that the convention has veterans, disabled veterans, and parents who will speak about their experiences, as well.

“And I think it’s the most powerful lineup of speakers that we’ve ever had,” he said, explaining that hearing these stories is “so much more impactful.”

“This is gonna be a very touching, poignant, important week in us defining this race. It is a race between good and evil. It is a race between the end of America and American exceptionalism,” Bossie continued, emphasizing that this is the “most consequential election, possibly, in American history.”

“There’s been very few inflection points like there is today,” he said, adding that the convention is focused on that wider narrative.

“The messaging could not be better, and I think that we have a candidate, obviously, in Donald Trump that has been tried and tested … He is the leader of the Make America Great Again movement,” he added, noting that Trump is able to uniquely connect to the American people in a way President Joe Biden cannot.

