President Joe Biden said he is “grateful” that former President Donald Trump is “safe” and “doing well” after he was wounded at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The shooter and at least on bystander and are dead, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Biden’s X account posted:

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Biden spoke to reporters after the incident and said he did not know if the incident was an assassination attempt:

There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. It cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. And so I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agency, including the state agencies, that have been engaged in making sure that people – and we have more detail to come relative to other injury, other people may be injured in the audience. I don’t have all that detail. We’ll make that available to you. I may be able to come back a little later tonight, but we’ll put out a statement. If we don’t, I’m not able to give it convenient for you all. The bottom line is, the Trump rally was a rally that he should have been able to be conducted peacefully, without any problem. But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody. Everybody must condemn it. Everybody. … So far, it appears he’s doing well. Number one, number two, that there’s thoroughly investigating what happened to anyone else in the audience. I have, we have some reports, but not final reports. And every agency in the federal government, and I’m going back to my phone to speak with the federal agencies that are being put together again to give me an updated briefing as anything happened, they learned more in the last couple hours. So thank you very much, and I hope I get to speak to them tonight, and I’ll get back to you.

"The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," a Biden campaign official says. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 14, 2024

The chief of communications for the Secret Service provided an update on the situation:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.