Report: Joe Biden Briefed on Incident at Donald Trump Rally

President Joe Biden was reportedly briefed on the incident involving former President Donald Trump and reported shots at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The chief of communications for the Secret Service provided an update on the situation:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.

The Trump campaign said Trump “is fine” after images showed blood on the former president’s face.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign said.

The Associated Press reported immediately after the incident:

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face. He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage. The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

