Secret Service: Trump Safe, One Spectator Deceased, Two ‘Critically Injured’

The Secret Service said in an update on Saturday night that former President Donald Trump is safe, one spectator is killed, and two spectators were critically injured after Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a written statement about the incident:

During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically inured. The incident is currently under investigation and has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ambassador Robert O’Brien said in a joint statement:

We’ve got to take the political temperature down, as evidenced by what happened in Pennsylvania today. We call on President Biden to immediately order that all federal criminal charges against President Trump be dropped, and to ask the governors of New York and Georgia to do the same. Such a gesture would help heal wounds and allow all Americans to take a deep breath and reflect on how we got here. Our prayers are with the victims of the shooting, President Trump and our country.

Statement by U.S. Senator Mike Lee and Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor on today’s events in Pennsylvania. Salt Lake City, Utah. “We’ve got to take the political temperature down, as evidenced by what happened in Pennsylvania today. We call on… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 14, 2024

Trump wrote in a statement after the incident, saying he was shot at with a bullet:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. He added, “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”