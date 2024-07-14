A Catholic priest who attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday reportedly prayed for his safety just moments before the attempted assassination.

Father Jason Charron, a Ukranian Catholic pastor, had given a benediction prior to the former president’s rally on Saturday. As he was trying to leave, a group of 15 to 20 people reportedly called him over to a barricade within the rally asking that he pray.

“I said to them: I prayed for him and his safety, but that they have to pray, as well, because there are people who want to kill him,” Charron told the Catholic News Agency (CNA). “And little did I think — literally a few minutes later there was this kind of indistinct sound, and people began leaving, and at that point I heard someone saying that that was a gunshot.”

Charron said he briefly spoke with the former president before the rally. The campaign had contacted him a few days prior to give a benediction.