Donald Trump will bring the United States “closer to God” if he is elected in November, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said during his Republican National Convention (RNC) speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday evening.

“Four years ago, I dared to say that we were blessed by Donald J. Trump — a builder. But more than a builder, he’s a courageous leader, and he will bring this nation closer to God. He will bring strength to America, and he will bring prosperity back to America,” Unanue said.

The Hispanic business leader was targeted by a failed AOC-led boycott of his company in 2020 because he had the temerity to praise Donald Trump’s leadership. In response, Unanue made Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-NY) the Goya employee of the month because she increased the company’s sales with her boycott.

CEO of Goya Foods Robert “Bob” Unanue speaks to the RNC in support of President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n60yswgDff — CTGOP (@CTGOP) July 16, 2024

Unanue went on to accuse the Biden administration of disrespecting the values of the Latino community and targeting Catholics.

“The Latino community is diverse, but we are united in our values — values that include an unwavering faith in God, an abiding love of family, and a fierce work ethic. We want the freedom to worship, to love, and to work in a way that gives us purpose, gives us a reason to get up every day,” he said. “The Biden-Harris administration disrespects our values and has abused our community. They buried our businesses with inflation and government red-tape. They even used the FBI to go after traditional Catholics as if we were terrorists.”

“They put out the welcome mat for drug cartels. Biden’s open door policy is all the more insidious because it is couched in soft terms like compassion and sanctuary,” he continued. “In reality, it is cruel. Joe Biden’s open southern border facilitates the largest criminal enterprise in the world, which disproportionately victimizes Latinos, especially children.”

He concluded that while “Joe Biden and his allies show contempt for anyone who disagrees with them,” Donald Trump “loves this country.”

“He loves us and he knows how to build and create. He understands that lasting prosperity is built on a foundation of family, faith, work, and freedom — and not the quicksand of government handouts,” he said. “He believes we are blessed by God, and with a firm belief that with God, all things are possible. He will Make America Great Again.”