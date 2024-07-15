Trump Senior Adviser Dan Scavino: ‘President Trump Was Made for This Moment’

“President Trump was made for this moment,” Trump senior adviser Dan Scavino said ahead of the kickoff of the Republican National Convention, noting that the “past 36 hours has been the most surreal of our lifetime.”

“Team Trump is looking forward to the week ahead at the 2024 GOP National Convention here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!” Scavino said, as Trump landed in the city on Sunday after making it clear that he “cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

“For all of us on Team Trump—the past 36 hours has been the most surreal of our lifetime. While we process what took place TOGETHER, we are all more resilient to WIN the 2024 Presidential Election, and send President Donald J. Trump back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said, adding that there is “no doubt, President Trump was made for this moment.”

” We will never witness someone like him again in our lifetime—He is a courageous leader who will NEVER BACK DOWN while fighting each and every day for YOU, the American people,” he said, noting that the “time has come to put AMERICA FIRST—and MAKE AMERICA GREAT ONCE AGAIN!” — Thursday’s theme of the convention, which will have a different theme each day.

“On behalf of Team Trump, thank you for your prayers and support for President Trump, his amazing family and all of us who represent or work at Team Trump. We are forever grateful… Let’s get this done!” he added:

His message came early Monday morning as Republicans prepare to formally nominate Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, as the Republican nominee for president.

Trump, who has attributed his survival to “God alone,” said he has rewritten his speech due to the tragedy that struck over the weekend.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he told the Washington Examiner. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches.”

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now,” he said, adding, “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

