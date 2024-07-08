The Republican National Convention and Trump campaign announced the key themes for the upcoming gathering, taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event — where Trump is expected to formally become the Republican nominee for president — is right around the corner, taking place July 15-18, 2024. It will also feature key leaders in the Republican party, as well as “supporters, industry leaders, and pop culture icons,” but a press release on the event makes it clear that “the real stars of the convention are everyday Americans – who will highlight why the only way to restore the American dream and preserve freedom for future generations is to once again elect President Trump.”

Each day will have a different theme, centered around Trump’s original slogan of Making America Great Again.

Monday’s theme, for instance, will be “Make America Wealthy Once Again.” The contrast between Trump’s administration and Biden’s could not be more clear, as Trump’s America First economic policies “slashed cumbersome regulations, cut tax rates, and reworked trade deals to create a fairer playing field for American industry and workers,” per the press release. It noted that the progress has been totally reversed under Biden’s leadership.

Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Once Again,” which will highlight what the press release described as the “dystopian nightmares” across the country at the hands Biden. This includes the reality of illegal immigrant crime and the left’s soft-on-crime policies.

The following day, the theme will be “Make America Strong Once Again,” focusing on rebuilding America’s standing globally. The press release points to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the Hamas-Israeli war, and threat from China and Iran.

The final day’s theme will be “Make America Great Once Again.”

Per the press release:

President Donald J. Trump will usher in a new golden age for America. At home and abroad, America’s standing will be restored. American families will once again experience prosperity, safety, and strength. Our decaying and decrepit cities and communities will experience a resurgence. Americans will once again have reason to harbor hope and optimism for the future of our country. President Trump will Make America Great Once Again!

Donald J. Trump for President 2024 senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement that the campaign has “received an outpouring of support from everyday Americans who are ready to turn the page on the last four years of failure, disaster, and embarrassment at home and abroad.”

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will showcase President Trump’s vision to turn our country around and launch our America First movement to victory come November,” they added.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), which RNC co-chair Lara Trump has said is acting as a “bonded entity” with the Trump campaign, is also expressing confidence.

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will undoubtedly continue to build the energy and momentum necessary to drive President Donald J. Trump to victory this fall,” Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley and co-chairman Lara Trump said, identifying Wisconsin as “ground-zero on the road back to the White House.”

