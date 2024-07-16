Exclusive — Jim Jordan Praises Trump’s VP Pick: J.D. Vance Encapsulates ‘the American Story’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s choice for his running mate, encapsulates the “American story,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during a sit-down interview with Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was a great day,” he said, calling Vance a “tremendous senator” for the Buckeye State.

“I mean…he’s the American story. He’s the American dream. He was a guy who — like, humble beginnings, and now gets put on the ticket. I think he’s going to be our next vice president, and it couldn’t go to a better person,” he continued.

When asked if he would be interested in Vance’s open Senate seat should Trump win, Jordan said he is “totally focused on helping my colleagues win,” first pointing to Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

“We got [Dave] McCormick in Pennsylvania. I campaign with him. He’s a great candidate, as well. So, we’re focused on that, and, then, of course, helping President Trump and J.D. win the race there. So, I will stay focused on that and the responsibilities I have the remainder of this Congress as chair of the Judiciary Committee,” he added, dismissing speculation of running for the Senate any time soon.

Jordan also spoke about the moment Trump walked into the convention Monday night, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.

“And then that’s followed up by later that night. So, that was like four in the afternoon, or whatever, three in the afternoon, whenever that happened,” he said of the announcement, “and, then, ten o’clock last night, when President Trump walked in, the place went just crazy,” he said, referring to it as a “powerful moment.”

WATCH: PRESIDENT TRUMP MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE AT RNC – 7/15/24 pic.twitter.com/I9Yjcm6vlG — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 16, 2024

“There’s something about President Trump. I feel fortunate,” he said, explaining that he has gotten to know Trump over the last eight years.

“I say this in…probably every speech I give when I’m traveling around the country. I say, ‘I wish every American could meet the guy because when you’re around him, you cannot help but like him.’ There’s a charisma. There’s an energy about him. He loves this country. It comes through just so clearly. And I think you saw all of that through the events of the weekend, the terrible stuff on Saturday — but, then, of course, you know, his response to that on Saturday — and, then, him walking in, as you said, last night, just looks like a president…because he is a leader. He is a president. I mean, it just — amazing guy, amazing guy,” he added.