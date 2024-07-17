Exclusive – Rep. Jason Smith: Scrapping Taxes on Tips Part of GOP Being ‘Party of the Working Class’

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) discussed the next Trump tax cut bill and eliminating taxes on tips in an interview with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Smith spoke with Breitbart News’s Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Missouri conservative said that the committee is already working on how to members craft the next big tax bill, as many of the provision in the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will expire next year, which Smith said amounts to over $4.3 trillion.

“We have set up 12 different tax teams at the Ways and Means Committee, helping our members get more equipped and prepared, because by the end of 2025 there will be more than $4.3 trillion worth of tax expirations if Congress does nothing. That is why this election is so crucial,” Smith said.

Asked about implementing Trump’s vision to eliminate taxes on tips, Smith said, “We are the party of the working class, we want to make sure that policies, whether it’s tax, or trade, or health care that is passed will represent who we are.”

Smith, who said he came from the Ozarks, a rural region of central-southern America, added, “That is why I was so thrilled to see JD Vance picked as the vice president. He is a product of the working class.”

Smith said Trump’s policies will help the “economy back on track,” noting that many Americans are suffering from historic levels of inflation and Americans collectively have over $1 trillion in credit card debt.

“A lot of the people that benefit from the no taxes on tips are just working-class blue-collar Americans who are just trying to put food on the table,” and put “gas in their cars,” Smith said.