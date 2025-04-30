Exclusive — Building America’s Future: ‘It’s Time to Take President Trump’s Southern Border Playbook to the North’

“It’s time to take President Trump’s southern border playbook to the north,” Building America’s Future (BAF) makes clear in its latest campaign, reviewed first by Breitbart News.

The latest ad comes as an expansion of BAF’s original “Chaos at the Border” campaign, which saw the conservative non-profit spending nearly $2 million highlighting the serious consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies.

In contrast, the new campaign ad, “Predator,” actually focuses on the northern border, which notoriously receives far less attention. Regardless, BAF makes it clear in this six-figure campaign that there are still criminals who are exploiting the loose policies of our northern neighbor, Canada.

“Predators make their attack when their prey isn’t looking, when their guard is down. We were the prey, until Donald Trump showed up, shutting down illegal crossings,” the narrator states in the ad before showing a brief news clip reporting that illegal crossings along the southern border are at the lowest level they’ve been in nearly five years.

“Cutting off the flow of deadly drugs,” the narrator continues. “Donald Trump put the predators on their heels. So they’re looking for a different plan of attack.”

The ad highlights that international criminals are now taking advantage of the northern border to continue their crimes, such as moving “illicit drugs” and growing “their human trafficking operations.”

“They’re doing this because no one is paying attention. For years, the Canadian government has turned a blind eye to crime pouring into the United States,” the narrator continues as the ad shows a clip of Fox News’s Harris Faulkner reporting, “New numbers show a fifty-fold rise in illegal crossings at our northern border.”

“If you want something done right, do it yourself. It’s time to take President Trump’s southern border playbook to the north,” BAF’s narrator adds. “Now, the predator becomes the prey.”

WATCH:

This comes as part of BAF’s larger campaign focusing on the northern border, reminding Americans that something still needs to be done about the drug smuggling and fentanyl crisis, human trafficking, and illicit trade and money laundering fueled by lax polices at the northern border.

The ad comes on the heels of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre losing to liberal Mark Carney in Monday’s election — in addition to losing his parliamentary seat — adding to the concerns that Canada is not going to take the border issue seriously, leaving the issue in the hands President Donald Trump.