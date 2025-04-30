UFC Fighter Sedriques Dumas Arrested for Home Invasion, Battery Weeks After UFC 314 Appearance

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas once again finds himself behind bars after a weekend incident, which saw the middleweight fighter hit with five charges.

Dumas, 29, was arrested on April 28 in Escambia County, Florida (Pensacola), and is being held on a $558,500 bond.

While little is known about the incident causing his arrest, the charges against Dumas are felony residential robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.

This is the 14th time Dumas has been arrested since 2014.

An initial court date of May 6 has been scheduled for all five criminal charges.

Dumas last fought mere weeks ago at UFC 314, where he lost by knockout in the prelims to Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Overall, Dumas is 3-3 as a UFC fighter.