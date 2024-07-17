Jewish Harvard Student, American-Israeli Hostage Parents Speak at RNC

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, took on antisemitism and anti-Israel terror in a moving set of speeches on Wednesday night featuring a Harvard student and an American-Israeli hostage family.

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish student of religion at Harvard University, told the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that he had been blindsided by the antisemitism he encountered on campus.

Anti-Israel and anti-American students, he said, openly called for new Hamas-style attacks against the United States.

And the Harvard administration did nothing.

“When Hamas terrorists butchered 45 American citizens on October 7, when they took 12 American citizens hostage, Harvard refused to immediately and unequivocally condemn this atrocity,” he said.

“Although I once voted for Bernie Sanders, I now recognize that the far-left has not only abandoned the Jewish people, but the American people.

“The Democratic Party, the party I registered to vote for the day I turned 18, has been ideologically poisoned,” he said, adding that the poison had spread to America’s youth.

“I am proud to support President Trump’s policies to expel foreign students who violate our laws, who harass Jewish classmates and who desecrate our freedoms!” he said, to cheers.

“God bless the United States, God bless the land of Israel, God bless and return the Israeli hostages in Gaza now!”

Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of 22-year-old American-Israeli Omer Neutra, followed next. The crowd broke into a spontaneous chant of “Bring them home!”

Omer, who volunteered in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), has been a hostage in Hamas for 285 days, after being abducted during the October 7 terror attack.

Orna recalled how she survived the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when she was living in New York, and eight months pregnant with her son.

She spoke about her daily prayers, including Psalm 23, as she hoped fervently for the return of all of the hostages.

“This was not merely an attack on Israel. This was, and remains, an attack on Americans!” her husband added. “Where is the outrage?”

The convention joined them again in a chant of “Bring them home!”

Former congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, a U.S. Army paratrooper veteran and noted Jewish conservative, spoke next.

He said he wanted to see the U.S. military as the “world’s greatest fighting force, not its biggest social experiment.”

He recalled President Donald Trump’s achievements in U.S.-Israel relations — moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and forging the Abraham Accords. He noted Trump’s broader accomplishments, including defeating ISIS and placing the Iranian regime under pressure.

Biden, by contrast, had “filled Iran’s coffers” and “has pandered to antisemites who cheer Hamas’s attack, all while Americans are still being held hostage in Gaza.”

“He turned 13 Blue Star families into Gold Star families,” Zeldin said, referring to the service members who had fallen at the terror attack in Kabul during Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and whose families had spoken onstage a short time before.

He recalled that Biden had lied during the presidential debate last month by claiming no American soldiers had died on his watch.

Only by electing Trump and JD Vance could America restore its national security, he said.

