J.D. Vance Address to Highlight Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Day three of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with a highlight destined to be the first public address by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump’s newly confirmed 2024 running mate.

“Make America Strong Once Again” will be the dominant theme for the gathering in Milwaukee, NBC 5 Chicago News reports.

According to the GOP’s own schedule, the third night of the convention will get underway at 5:45 p.m. CT, with speeches running through 10 p.m. and a variety of topics to be touched on as the party draws together.

The list of speakers has not yet been released but one confirmed address will be delivered by Vance, who was named Trump’s running mate during the first day of the convention on Monday, as Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart News’ Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle recently reported Vance will be the first Marine and the first millennial on a presidential ticket of a major party.

“Make America Strong Once Again” will be the overarching theme for the third day of the convention, with the Republican platform calling for an overhaul of U.S. foreign policy.

Planks of that platform include more domestic production of energy to rely less on foreign sources of fuel, restoring peace in Europe, and to boost military spending, according to the GOP.

Tuesday’s highlights saw Donald Trump applauded by former rivals in a show of unity that contrasts with the divisions increasingly ripping through the Democratic Party.

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who was Trump’s final challenger in the GOP primary, directly addressed her supporters after taking the stage to a mix of cheers and boos.

“My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” Haley said.

C-SPAN

She was followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a onetime Trump ally turned primary rival who has worked to rebuild his relationship with the former president since dropping out of the primary.

“Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted. And he nearly lost his life,” DeSantis told the crowd. “We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down.”