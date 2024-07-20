Exclusive — Former Trump Adviser David Urban: Republicans Are the United Party This Time Around

Republicans are united this time around, David Urban, former adviser to Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday following the Republican National Convention.

Host Matthew Boyle noted that he has covered Republican politics for 15 years and has never seen anything like what he witnessed at the convention.

“Usually, everybody’s fighting with each other and there’s — it’s kind of fun, honestly,” he said, noting that, generally speaking, Republicans have been more fun to cover politically for those very reasons.

“But, that being said, it’s kind of, you know, bizarro world right?” he said, as Republicans are more unified than ever.

Urban agreed.

“You don’t have to have unanimity to have unity. Unanimity is that everyone believes the same thing. Everyone says the same thing. Everyone is the same. We’re not — that’s not what the party is. We have different viewpoints. We have people who believe strongly about one thing, about another, right? People have different viewpoints on abortion, on Ukraine, on NATO … on lots of different things. Everybody doesn’t agree on that in the party,” he said, explaining that there is, however, “unity of purpose.”

LISTEN:

“Of defeating Biden-Harris, of thinking that America is an exceptional country, right? We believe in American exceptionalism. We believe that our country is the best country in the history of the world. We are picked by God as a country to do great things, and we have a great purpose in life — small government, lower taxes. We believe in those things,” he said, emphasizing that “everyone believes in those things.”

“We’re united,” he said, making it clear that unanimous belief on every single issue is not what matters.

“As long as we’re united in the big things, we will get there, and our country will be a far better place because of our Republican Party and this MAGA movement,” Urban said.

