Hillary and Bill Clinton joined President Joe Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Biden atop the Democratic Party ticket.

The couple announced their joint endorsement in a Sunday tweet from Bill, waiting two hours after Biden’s announcement that he is ending his reelection bid and a subsequent statement announcing his endorsement of his vice president.

“President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world,” the statement reads. “By any measure, he has advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation.”

“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country,” it continues.

The Clintons then said, “we are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her.”

The joint statement comes as Democrats have floated a new ticket with Hillary at the top. Hillary lost to Donald Trump in 2016 amid accusations that the Democrat Party undermined competing candidacies to boost the former secretary of state.

Hillary lost the nomination to then-Sen. Barrack Obama (D-IL) in 2008.

Their statement ends by saying, “we’ve lived through many ups and down, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution.”

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her,” the statement closes. “America’s future depends on it.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.